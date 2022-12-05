Angelina Jolie calls Brad Pitt’s winery case lawsuit ‘malicious’ in new court documents

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing battle over her right to sell her share of a French winery and estate that they co-owned seems to be getting messier. After Pitt’s team accused Angelina of purposefully trying to “inflict harm” by making the sale of her shares, the actress’ legal team has also responded to the same as per new court documents.

As reported by Just Jared via Radar Online, Angelina’s latest documents called out the lawsuit as “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern” on Brad’s part. The report states that the document further adds, “Pitt’s allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy.”

For the unreversed, the Bullet Train actor sued his ex-wife over a deal she made to sell her share in Chateau Miraval, a winery and estate they purchased in 2008 and later also got married at. Brad claimed that he was supposed to have the right to consent to any sale. Previously, court documents have shown that Angelina sought the sale of her Miraval estate shares, claiming she sold her portion of the in an effort to gain “financial independence” from Pitt following the traumatic 2016 plane incident.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, it has been claimed by the latter’s team that the former couple had agreed not to sell their Miraval shares without each other’s consent. The actress at the time of her separation from Pitt maintained that it was a decision she took for the well-being of her family.