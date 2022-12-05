Rs 431.45m being spent on gasification of SEZs, industrial park

The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) are currently in process of executing at least three strategic projects to supply gas to two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and an industrial park in their respective areas to boost industrial production. For this purpose, the government has allocated funds amounting to Rs 431.45 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) to advance three ongoing projects one each in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, according to an official document available with APP. The SSGC is laying a pipeline to supply 10 MMCFD (Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day) Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to Bostan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Balochistan Province with an allocation of Rs 100 million for the current fiscal year, and a dedicated line to provide 13 MMCFD RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park, located in Karachi city of Sindh province, with Rs 74.71 million funds.