Spike in gold prices impacts sale, purchase; alter investment trend

The increase in gold prices owing to internationally induced inflation has not only impacted the sale and purchase of gold-made jewelry but also compelled people to opt for other modes of investments. Gold always remained a favorite saving option for investment purposes, especially for the people belonging to the middle class which they use to transfer to the next generation as a means of the asset. The purchase of small gold bars or ornaments with the idea to save money for the difficult time was an old practice for most people. However, the recent spike in gold prices has changed the investment trend as the majority is considering investing in the property sector being the right choice for investment keeping in view the bright future of the industry. Talking to APP, Jamil Ahmad, a real estate business owner said that real estate investment is a highly suitable option right now in terms of profit and reliability which also offers a substantial profit margin.