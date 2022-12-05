Today Gold price in Pakistan – 5 December 2022

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan Today on 5 December 2022 is Rs. 163,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal in the local bullion. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources in the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan. It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day and the post is updated with the latest rates.

The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal is Rs. 149,417 per tola as per the bullion market.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today for 5 December 2022:

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today [5 December 2022]

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 163000 Rs. 149417 per 10 Grams Rs. 139746 Rs. 128101 per Gram Gold Rs. 13975 Rs. 12810

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Multan, The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.