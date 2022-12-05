Pakistan probes attack on Kabul embassy

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said that it was verifying the reports claiming that outlawed group Deash’s branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was behind the terrorist attack on Pakistan’s mission in Afghanistan. “We have seen reports that IS-KP has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on 2 December 2022. Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports,” said the FO spokesperson in a statement. The spokesperson stated that the attack was “another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region”. “We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism,” said the spokesperson. On Sunday, a British wire service had reported that Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by one of the militant group’s affiliated channels on Telegram. Daesh claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with “medium and sniper weapons” and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy. A day earlier, media reports said that the suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani has been arrested. Reports said the suspect was residing on the eighth floor of the nearby building and had planted improvised explosive devices (IED) in three rooms on the same floor. When the Afghan security officials arrived at the building, the suspect tried escaping, however, he was arrested.