Swati remanded in police custody

A district court in Quetta remanded PTI Senator Azam Swati in police custody for five days on Sunday, a week after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islamabad in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military. Swati’s arrest last week was the second time the senator was taken into custody by the FIA in less than two months over strong tweets about senior military leaders. He was arrested after the FIA booked him in a case registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca), which deals with offences against the dignity of a person. Meanwhile, he was also nominated in multiple first information reports registered in Balochistan and Sindh for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army”.

The senator was shifted to Quetta aboard a special flight amid tight security on Friday after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed him over to the Balochistan police. From Quetta airport, he was taken to an unknown place and handed over to Balochistan Police on transit remand, and the authorities were directed to present him before the court on Sunday.

Subsequently, Swati was presented before duty magistrate Sattar Bugti on Sunday in a case registered against him at Kuchlak Police Station, with police seeking his 10-day physical remand. The magistrate, however, approved his physical remand for five days. After the approval of Swati’s remand, PTI leader Qasim Suri said while speaking to the media outside the court that the FIR against Swati was “baseless”. He added that they would be consulting lawyers on approaching the high court on the matter.

Suri claimed Swati was “unwell” and that “FIRs were registered against other PTI leaders, including party chief Imran Khan, as well”. Meanwhile, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid said Swati was being victimised “in the worst way possible for no crime other than voicing the criminality unleashed on him”.