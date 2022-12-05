Banks should withdraw appeals against FSC judgment: Ashrafi

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said the private banks should withdraw their appeals to annul the judgment of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) against the Riba (usury).

He, talking to APP, said the government had taken practical steps by withdrawing appeals of national and state banks from the apex court in a bid to get rid of the interest-based economic system.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, assured the government all-out support of Ulema and Mashaykh in the implementation of FSC’s decision in letter and spirit.

He proposed all the financial institutions devise a combined strategy to make the country’s economic system free of interest which was totally against the divine commands.

He also urged the government to take stern action against the people who were allegedly involved in an interest-based system at the local level.

He said Pakistan, currently, was facing a critical financial crisis and its solution was lying in political stability and improved law and order situation in the country.