PM, others felicitate people of Sindh on culture day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the people of Sindh on celebrating their cultural day. Sindh culture day is was observed in the province and other parts of the country on Sunday. The day is typically celebrated by rapturous crowds who put on the colours of Sindh’s culture, manifested through the traditional attires, embellishment, and folk music, to celebrate the annual event across the province which is celebrated on the first Sunday of December. On his Twitter handle, the premier said the civilisation of Sindh province had been adding the beauty of its cultural colours to the regional and human civilisations for centuries. “Today (Sunday) is the culture day of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, a day to highlight the beauty of one component of federation,” he added. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also greeted those celebrating the day all over the world including Pakistan. “The culture of Sindh is a beautiful blend of Indus and Islamic civilisation,” he was quoted by his PPP party as saying. Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also wished the people. Sindh Labour Minister Senator Saeed Ghani also celebrated the day. Meanwhile, Consul General of the US Consulate General Karachi Nicole Theriot, while felicitating on the Sindhi Culture Day, said that Sindh is a land of rich culture and history. On the official Twitter account of the US Consulate Karachi, she wrote: “The people of Sindh have created an inclusive and tolerant society. On this Sindh Cultural day being celebrated on December 04, the United States wishes the people of Sindh and Pakistan peace and prosperity.”