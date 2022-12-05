100,000 jobs generated for ulema and hufaz: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with an Ulema delegation headed by President Wafaq- ul-Madaras Al -Arabia Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani in which Ulema -i Karam paid rich tributes to CM Parvez Elahi for taking exemplary steps with regard to the service of religion during the meeting.The Chief Minister on this occasion stated that religious works are being done in a rightful manner due to the prayers and blessings of Ulema-i- Karam.CM apprised that Muthahida Ulema-i- Board Punjab Amendment Bill and University of Quran and Seerat Studies Bill is being presented in the Assembly.He revealed that soon after assuming the office of Chief Minister he immediately restored the Quran Board adding that Nazara and Quranic translation has been made compulsory for students in every school and college of Punjab.

The CM maintained that if the minds of students are diverted towards the religion then a strong nation will be built. One lac jobs are generated for the Ulemas and Hafizs to impart teaching in Nazara and Quran to the students. CM Parvez Elahi stated that Allah Almighty bestowed on him distinction to introduce first ever legislation for the eradication of interest from the province adding that 10 years punishment has been fixed in case of getting interest at a private level. Legislation has also been done for a staunch belief in Khatme Nabuwat SAW and for the first time Khatme Nabuwat SAW belief has been incorporated in the marriage certificate. The grade of Imam Masjid has been enhanced and they are also being given promotion.CM directed the administration not to stop NOCs of mosques without any solid reason. Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani President Wafaqul Madaris said that the government of CM Parvez Elahi will continue to run owing to the blessings of doing service for the religion adding that CM Parvez Elahi is redering utmost services for the religion and the ulema always pray for him.

He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for doing immense work for the religion in a short span of time.Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani thanked Punjab government for imposing a ban on the controversial movie.Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandary informed that green boxes are breing installed in order to save the martyred Quranic scripts.The President Wafaqul Madaras Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani prayed for the prosperity and progress of the country and specially prayed for the well- being of CM Parvez Elahi.Maulana Hanif Jalandari, Maulana Ibrahim, Maulana Ahmad, Maulana Omer Abbas and Maulana Zaid were also present during the meeting.Provincial advisor Amir Saeed Rawn,MPA and Spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS(Home) Asad Ullah Khan and others participated in the meeting.

All possible steps being taken for promotion of IT: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and a Pakistani-origin delegation from England discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of polo sport in Punjab and information technology sector, here on Sunday.

The delegation comprised of former coaches of Pakistan’s Polo Team Omar Minhas, Haseeb Minhas, IT expert Fatima Mazhar and Farasat Ali Chattha.

Parvez Elahi told the delegation that in Punjab, adding that people could easily avail 30 government services through ”Go Punjab App” by sitting at their homes.

The CM said, “We would welcome IT experts coming from foreign countries in Punjab.” He added that information technology as a viable route to attain fastest progress across the globe.

The CM stated that provincial government intended to provide opportunities to the young promising polo players to move ahead in Punjab. “Polo is a nice sport and young players will be persuaded as well as encouraged to excel in this sport.”

Information Technology expert Fatima Mazhar said more IT projects would be introduced in Pakistan after Careem and Cap-Tracking and vowed to introduce the latest information technology facilities in Punjab. Haseeb Minhas eulogised CM Parvez Elahi as a visionary leader as he had devoted himself to serve masses.

Omer Minhas acknowledged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s politics was focused on public service, instead of attaining power and authority.

Punjab CM greets people of Sindh on cultural day: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi greeted the people of Sindh from the core of his heart on the Sindh cultural day, named as ‘Aekta Jo Dihaaro’ (The Day of Unity), on Sunday.

In his message on the day, he said the Sindhi culture is rich with the spirits of hospitality, tolerance, love and the Sindhi culture is a guardian of its sterling traditions. The cultural magnificence of Mohenjo-daro and Ramkali included in the UNESCO list are liked across the globe, he added. The Sindhi culture is a pleasant and an alluring blend like various colours of Ajrak, he added.

The chief minister maintained that the Sindhi culture was in abundance with the spiritual blessings and love of great Sufia-e- Karam like Sachal Sarmast, Abdullah Shah Ghazi and Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The beauty of Sindhi culture based on brotherliness and tolerance is distinct from all other cultures.