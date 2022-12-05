Master plan for four tehsils of Rawalpindi to be prepared soon

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed the private consultant to swiftly complete the work of determining the boundaries for construction and development in four tehsils of the district Rawalpindi at the earliest.

Later, the recommendations prepared for this master plan would be presented to the governing body of RDA, said RDA spokesman here on Sunday.

He said that RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General of RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, while chairing a meeting held here the other day regarding the preparation of master plan for four tehsil headquarters of Rawalpindi district, reviewed the progress. During the meeting, the consultant from Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company gave a detailed presentation about the Master Plan.

He said the consultant discussed the large-scale work for the preparation of regional development plans for four tehsils of Rawalpindi, including Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahota, and confirmed with the respective local governments and data was shared for their information.

He said the RDA town planners suggested that the master plan be prepared again which could be examined and submitted to the RDA Governing Body for approval.

The spokesman said the DG directed that more work should be done on the Master Plan and further discussions could be held on this plan. He informed the District Town Planners, Director MP&TE, RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.