Gold prices dip by Rs 200 to Rs 163,300 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 163,300 against its sale at Rs 163,500, the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 172 and was sold at Rs 140,003 compared to Rs 140,175 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 128,336 against its sale at Rs 128,494, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1780 and Rs1526.06 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US $1 and was traded at US $1,798 against its sale at US $1,799 the previous day, the association reported.