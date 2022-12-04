KPITB, Easypaisa sign agreement to facilitate departments

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has signed an agreement with Jazz cash and Easypaisa (Telenor Bank) enabling government departments to receive payments through an integrated payment gateway system from service providers in Pakistan. The agreement was aimed to enable government departments to accept digital payments through a unified and integrated payment gateway interface service and provide a convenient, acceptable, and reliable digital payment platform, said a release issued here Saturday. Moreover, through the platform, KPIT Board would provide an interface to the relevant department for the reconciliation of digital payments and collect digital payments via Web or Mobile application. It would also citizens to access essential government services without visiting banks. ”This partnership is a great example of how the public sector can work with private organizations, like Jazz towards a Digital Pakistan. I congratulate Chairman KPITB and his team for providing digital access and ease of payments to the people of KP, said Ali Naseer, CEO of Jazz Cash.