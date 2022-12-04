Dialogue and threats can’t go side by side

The government Saturday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s invitation to parleys for early elections, arguing threats and talks cannot go together. “They should sit with us for unconditional negotiations,” said Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a joint press conference with Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah. “It’s them (PTI), who need talks not us. They start the talk of talks and then shy away from even talking about it,” said Rafique, adding,” Negotiations are part of political process and complex problems are resolved when two sides hear each other out”. H said the dissolution of assemblies was not an act to be proud of for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government. “We want the assemblies to complete their constitutional term. If Imran Khan is serious then he should understand threats and negotiations are mutually exclusive.” The minister further stated the government’s allies had severe concerns about holding talks with PTI. He said that the government would hold unofficial talks with PTI but the party was told that the PDM would be the one to decide if they wanted a dialogue. Rafique said that as a party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) they have considered the talks offer proposed by Imran Khan on Friday, but clarified that any talks which have been preconditioned will be a non-starter.

He added that Imran’s threat to dissolve assemblies ridicules the mandate of the public. However, he conceded that there have been informal talks with the PTI through interlocuters but a final decision on talks will be taken by the ruling coalition collectively. “We have had informal contacts with Imran Khan and we have had them on multiple occasions through interlocutors,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders said. “They (PTI) were the ones who initiated contacts but never owned them,” Rafique said.