Pak Army and Quaid-e-Azam

It is the last month of 2022. December holds great significance in our history.

This year, Gen Hafiz Syed Asim Munir took the command of Pakistan Army at the outset of December. It is hoped that he will further increase the morale of our military among the people of Pakistan. It is a great honour to command the largest army in the Islamic world. Those tasked with the responsibility are undoubtedly extraordinary people. It is a long journey that has to be travelled by a Lieutenant as he become a General in the military.

A young cadet has to face many hardships to become Captain. Then, there are many exams and tests, which have to be passed to become a Major. In Pak Army, 80 per cent of the Second Lieutenants retire after reaching the rank of Major. Another story begins after achieving the milestone of Major and the officer becomes Lt Colonel and Colonel. After reaching the office of the Colonel, a large number of officers retire. Then starts another episode. Here starts the journey of becoming a General when the Colonel is promoted to the rank of Brigadier, which is also known as a one-star General. He reaches the highest office of Lt Gen after passing through the phases of Maj Gen and Brigadier. In the end, only one man gets the opportunity to lead the largest army in the Islamic world if luck favours a specific Lt Gen. For the sake of argument, these are just ranks with some addition of badges, but there remains a long journey behind it. One has to bear the freezing temperatures of Siachen Glacier during this bumpy journey. You have to spend years of your life away from the comfort of your home and family before getting these badges and emblems. They don’t sleep to ensure the smooth sleep of the people of Pakistan.

Just as (even more) important is the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also born in December in 1876. Jinnah was the man who had led the freedom movement from the front and gave a separate country to the Muslims of the sub-continent. There remains no doubt that it it was only due to the visionary leadership of Jinnah that today, Pakistan exists on the map of the world. Nehru, Gandhi, Patel and other leaders of Congress were against the division of sub-continent from the day one, but it was Jinnah who forced them through dialogue and gave us a separate country. Quaid-e-Azam was also very well aware that there was no leader behind him in the whole sub-continent who could compete with both Gandhi and Nehru. It was for this reason that he never disclosed his fatal disease and kept fighting for the Muslims of the sub-continent. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get time to serve Pakistan for long and succumbed to his illness soon after the creation of this motherland. During his short stint as the head of this country, he gave us a roadmap to make Pakistan a welfare state. It was the vision of Jinnah that he appointed a Hindu as the first Law Minister of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Azam always wanted a Pakistan where Muslims and all other minorities could live together peacefully. He wanted a Pakistan where everyone enjoyed religious freedom without the fear of sectarianism. It is really unfortunate that our rulers started forgetting the teachings of Jinnah right after he passed away. They made a Pakistan where religious intolerance, sectarianism, corruption and other social evils were rampant. These social evils are still haunting this country even after seven decades.

Our rulers have to follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam if they wish to make Pakistan a developed country. Jinnah’s footprints must be followed in true letter and spirit if we want to see Pakistan among developed countries of the world.

Every year, December 25 reminds us that a great leader was born on this day, who wanted to develop this country on the principles set by “Riasat-e-Madinah.” Our rulers must make a pledge that they will strive to make Pakistan as envisioned by Jinnah. They should also pledge to strengthen the Pak Army by following the teachings of Jinnah, who had always wanted a strong Pakistan. A strong army is required for a strong Pakistan and, therefore, everyone should play a role in it. Our soldiers perform their duties as they defend the geographical boundaries of this country.

Quaid-e-Azam had said in his speech at Staff College Quetta that Pak Army was the protector of the life, property and dignity of its citizens and a huge responsibility lies on its shoulders.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.