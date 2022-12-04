Lahore Garrison still in the forefront at Rumanza Inter Club Golf

MULTAN: The three days All Pakistan Inter Club Golf Championship, hosted by Rumanza Golf and Country Club, entered into the final phase at the sublime and marvelous par 72 golf course here on Saturday. After two days of intense golf competition, involving ten-member teams of Karachi Club, Airmen Club, DHA Karachi Club, Rawalpindi Club, Baharia Garden City Islamabad Club, Lahore Gymkhana, Lahore Garrison and Rumanza Club, the team members of Garrison Club had combined forcefully to enliven the winning chances of their team. Their team aggregate score at the conclusion of the second round was 1043 while their nearest rivals Karachi Club were placed at a team aggregate score of 1054. In the third place were the Lahore Gymkhana and their aggregate score was 1060. Aggregate team scores of the remaining participating teams were: Rawalpindi Club 1068, Rumanza Club 1070, DHA Karachi 1072, Baharia Garden City 1120 and Airmen Club 1122.

For Lahore Garrison, their very young amateurs Damil Ataullah and Ahmed Sultan Kayani were outstanding and played dynamically and vigorously to enhance the winning chances of their team with Damil playing a round of gross 69, three under par and Ahmed Sultan gross 70, two under par in the second round yesterday. An advantage oriented contribution came through the performance of their professionals: Matloob Ahmed gross 72 and Muhammad Alam gross 73. Their senior amateur Tariq Mehmood, to the utter surprise of many young ones, stood the test of Rumanza Golf Course with maturity and came up with an impressive score of gross 73. As for Asif Mehdi, his score was gross 80. For Karachi, their amateur category team members Saim Shazli,Yashal Shah and Arsalan Shikoh Khan came up with rounds of excellence and enabled their team to hold on to the second position status. Their professionals M Zubair and Muddasir Iqbal gave their parent club scores that were praiseworthy and also admirable were their senior amateurs Khurram Khan, Khalid Jamil Siddique and Asad IA Khan. Lahore Gymkhana owe their third position status to amateur players Salman Jahangir, Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Hamid and senior amateurs Omer Javed Zia and Asim Tiwana. Somehow their golf professionals did not come up to expectations and lacked the required spark. In the race for individual honors, Damil Atatullah was in the forefront with two rounds scores of gross 70 on the first day and gross 69 on the second day. His two rounds aggregate score of 139 reflected ability and competence. Another one who stood out was Omer Khalid of DHA Karachi. His scores for two rounds were 71 and 72, the total being 143. He played skillfully. A few other upcoming young ones who played distinctively were Saad Habib, Saim Shazli, Ahmad Sultan and Humna Amjad. This championship will conclude on Sunday (today).