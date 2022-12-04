Imran writes to CJP for judicial probe into Arshad Sharif murder

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to conduct an independent judicial inquiry into the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya on Oct 24, a private TV channel reported. In the letter, the former premier said, “Please constitute a judicial commission and take suo motu notice on the assassination of Arshad Sharif Shaheed. This is the demand of the entire nation.” The party’s Twitter account shared a video of Imran writing the letter and stated, “In this movement initiated by Pakistani citizens, thousands of Pakistanis have written a letter to the chief justice until now.” He said that PTI parliamentarians had also filed petitions to the Supreme Court for “clear investigations regarding the Shaheed Arshad Sharif case, Imran Khan assassination attempt case and Senator Azam Swati case”. Imran and other PTI leaders have been demanding an investigation into the “targeted killing]4” of the renowned journalist, claiming that he was forced to leave Pakistan and eventually the United Arab Emirates as well – where he had stayed for a short time before heading to Kenya.