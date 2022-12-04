ECP summons meeting to discuss election prospects

Following the repeated demands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan after his government was overthrown in April through no-confidence motion and the incumbent government ignoring the demand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accelerated preparations for general elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja summoned first weekly meeting related to the preparations for the general elections on Tuesday. All wings of the ECP will give detailed briefing regarding the preparations for elections in the huddle. Briefing will also be given regarding the purchase of election materials, polling stations and polling staff. On the other hand, the commission has also procured 300,000 tonnes of paper for printing of ballot papers for general elections. The meeting will be briefed regarding the mapping of Result Management System (RMS) and availability of funds for the general elections on Tuesday. CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja will brief the authorities regarding the preparations.