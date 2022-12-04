Will hold elections in provinces if assemblies dissolved: Tarar

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar said on Saturday that the government will hold elections in the provinces where the assemblies would be dissolved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In a statement, he said that politics was all about resolving the issues through dialogue, but Imran Khan didn’t even shake hands with the then leader of the opposition during his stint as prime minister. The law minister was of the view that Imran Khan has set bad traditions during his tenure as prime minister as he didn’t bother to consult the opposition on key constitutional appointments. Imran Khan never held negotiations with the opposition members, Tarar added. The law minister said that now Imran Khan had agreed for a dialogue adding, “It’s the attitude required for a politician”.