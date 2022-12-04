Sherry for more resources of development sector on climate change

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday urged the development sector and partners to enhance projects and resources on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Addressing International Summit on Higher Education and Workforce Development in the 21st Century organised by USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity, the minister said ecology was based entirely on scientific models that demanded stakeholder intervention to understand its complex issues. Sherry Rehman said there was need to convene such forums frequently to work on climate mitigation and adaptation models whereas the climate change mitigation and adaptation projects needed to focus on land issues. Commenting on the flood devastation, the Minister said the floods had changed the demographics and geography of Pakistan’s cities and villages, adding, the affected communities would take a long time to recover. “Climate change has adversely affected economic, educational and health sectors in the country. The flood affected families have lost their homes, livestock and crops. It is now up to our education and development sector to help people reclaim their dreams,” Sherry Rehman said. The minister expressed her concerns over less public awareness and education on climate change.