Turkish plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

A Turkish Airlines flight headed from Istanbul to Thailand on Saturday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The flight’s captain sought permission for landing the aircraft after commotion caused by a passenger. The flight’s hospitality crew informed the captain about complaints from passengers after which the plane was landed at the airport. A private news channel quoting sources reported that the foreign passenger was offloaded and arrested by security forces on the captain’s complaint. The report said the unruly passenger was in a drunken state. The airport authorities said it was not an emergency landing and the passenger was to be deported back to Türkiye on the next flight. In the similar incident earlier in September, a passenger aboard Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight 283 caused a ruckus, trying to kick one of the windows in the aircraft as it was enroute to Dubai from Peshawar. In August, a plane from India carrying a dozen of passengers on board also landed in Karachi. According to reports, the special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, and landed at the Karachi Airport. Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at the Karachi airport.