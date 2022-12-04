Govt ensuring welfare of special people: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that the incumbent government was ensuring the welfare of physically challenged people to make them useful and active members of the society. He added that as per special quota they are entitled to receive education training, health, and jobs. He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of International Day of Special Persons, saying that people suffering from physical deficiency and weakness were also an important part of our society. The chief minister said that special people were playing the role of effective citizens, adding they just needed to be supported, encouraged, mentored, and given opportunities to move forward in society. He said that every human being had different characteristics and abilities and Allah Almighty made each person unique. He added that special persons were not inferior to anyone in any way.