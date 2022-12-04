Elahi, Sibtain discuss options to counter unconstitutional attempts of opposition

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi met Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan at the CM Office, on Saturday.

A detailed consultation on the current political situation was held and matters pertaining to rules and regulations of Punjab Assembly and other legal affairs came under a discussion along with technical aspects of constitutional situation were reviewed. It was resolved to counter unconstitutional attempts of the opposition parties in a befitting manner.

The chief minister said the number of opposition parties were less and they were indulging in mere gossiping. The false narrative of imposing governor’s rule and filing a no-trust motion would ultimately prove to be making only tall claims. He again vowed to stand with Imran Khan in all circumstances.

Moonis Elahi remarked that Imran Khan was sole leader of the nation and a dynamic leader like him is born after a long period of time. He said that those striving to create misunderstandings would face failure as ever before, adding that the Punjab Assembly and Chief Ministership were the trust handed over by Imran Khan.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan apprised that Muttahida Ulem Board amendment bill, along with Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities bill would be presented in the next assembly session. He said that legislation on The University of Quran and Seerat Studies bill would also be done. Sibtain Khan said “we are united and unanimous under the able leadership of Imran Khan”. Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayat-Ullah Lak was also present.

Special persons hold special significance in society: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that special persons hold a special significance in every society.

In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said “special persons are our real heroes and we take pride in them”.

The chief minister urged all and sundry to adopt an affectionate attitude towards the special persons. He stated a physical disability could neither hamper determination of a human being nor impede his aims of achieving something. He highlighted that those transforming their physical disabilities into their strengths were the real heroes of any society.

The CM exhorted that every special person could boldly confront challenges of life and change them into a success by dint of his sheer resolve and determination. He said that Allah Almighty made few persons special and we should extend all-out cooperation to them by accepting the reality.

Parvez Elahi reiterated his resolve to provide all possible government resources for assistance and uplift of special persons. He vowed to make special persons a useful citizen of a society by encouraging them. He said that special education centres were established during his previous tenure in government, adding that significant work was being done for the special persons even today. The CM underscored that implementation of the employment quota for special persons was being ensured.

Sorts can be promoted through effective guidance: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Amir Saeed Raan has said there is no dearth of talent in the country, and sports can be promoted in Pakistan through effective guidance and training.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of Annual Aerobics & Gymnastic Championship, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), here on Saturday.

The SACM said during the tenure of previous governments, co-curricular and extracurricular activities had almost been suspended in educational institutions. However, he added, the incumbent government was taking special measures on urgent basis for restoration of co-curricular and extracurricular activities in schools and colleges. He said funds for these activities, which were suspended earlier, would be restored in the next few days after getting approval from the provincial cabinet.

The SACM said all educational institutions would have to take special measures like the Unique Group of Institutions for promotion of co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Chairman UGI Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, speaking at the ceremony, said winning or losing in sports contests did not make much difference, as taking part in sports was essence of such activities. He said grooming of children was also a responsibility of educational institutions, besides imparting of quality education to them.

Famous film producer and director Syed Noor told the audience that the losing teams of today’s contest should take part in the next event with more preparation and vigour to secure a success. He greeted the UGI on successful holding of the championship.

Three sportswomen – Asma Ikram, Umama Wali and Saadia Khaliq – specially participated in the event. The winners were given honorary shield, certificates and cash prizes.

The first prize was secured by Unique Rachna Block branch, second by Unique Rewaz Garden campus, and third by Unique Valencia Town campus and the fourth prize was secured by Unique Harbanspura campus.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, GM Unique Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Principal Head Office Madam Fariha Arshad, Principal Coordination Prof Hammad, Head Promotions & Admin Prof Riazul Haq, Head Sports Zahid Ammar, other project directors, principals, teachers, parents and a number of students attended the concluding ceremony.