Country is sinking into a new economic quagmire: Cheema

Imran Khan has talked about the dissolution of assemblies not for politics but for Pakistan. This so-called experienced team has taken Pakistan very far back, 20 lac people are unemployed, 2 crores have gone below the poverty line. A bunch of incompetents have no plan except to recite poetry. The country will be ruined but the accounts of this elite family will remain full.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema along with Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra while holding a press conference at the DGPR office. She said that people want to get rid of this corrupt government. Musrat Jamshed said that Let the Federation tell if there are no elections, what is the way to save the sinking boat of the country’s economy. The wealth of this elite is increasing and Pakistan’s economy is sinking. Whether the election is today or tomorrow, their game is over. The country of 227 million people is sinking into a new quagmire every day. The country’s economy is a serious matter, it cannot be cured by Atta Tarar’s poetry and Rana Sanaullah’s threats. Musrat Jamshed added that the food inflation rate has been above 30% for the past several months which is 3 times more than the rest of the world. Due to the high cost of food, more than 2 crore people have gone below the poverty line, yet your army of ministers form a line and hold daily press conferences that we will not leave the government. The ministers and assistants of the dummy prime minister are actually responsible for sinking the economic boat of the country. Despite hiding the corruption of 1100 billion, amendment in NAB laws, these people are not going to the election due to the fear of defeat.