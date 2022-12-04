1122 rescues 4,102 emergency victims in Nov

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi rescued 4,102 emergency victims while conducting emergency operations in November and maintained it average response time of less than 7 minutes.

Spokesman of Rescue-1122 told on Saturday that out of total calls, 4442 emergency calls were received in the previous month against which, the Emergency Service dealt 1306 road traffic accidents, 80 fire calls, 01 building collapse incident, 110 crime incidents, three Cylinder Blasts, 439 special rescue operations and 2503 medical emergencies. The Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 provided swift response particularly to fire calls and saved those emergencies turning into a big disaster. The data of Command and Control Room Rawalpindi showed that the rescuers provided swift response and saved properties worth millions of rupees in fire incidents during last month.

The District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Eng. Kamran Rashid had requested the public to switch off all electrical and gas appliances before sleeping to avoid increased number of fire incidents. He further said that only timely call could ensure timely response from Emergency Service in case of any emergency or disaster.

Rescue 1122 DI Khan responds to 625 emergencies in November: The district’s emergency service, Rescue 1122, provided first medical aid to some 658 patients during 625 emergencies over the last month. Sharing monthly performance report with media on Saturday, the Rescue spokesman said rescuers promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at 6:15 minutes. Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during November which included 434 medical, 156 road traffic accidents, 15 fire eruptions, 12 bullet injuries, or fight and recoveries.