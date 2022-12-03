Bhandara organizes luncheon in honor of minority community

Former Member of the National Assembly Isphanyar Bhandara organized a lavish luncheon in honor of the minority community on Saturday at his residence. According to the details, the luncheon in honor of the minority citizens was held on behalf of Isphanyar Bhandara on Saturday at his residence at No. 1, Park Road, Murree Estate, Rawalpindi. Citizens from Sikh, Hindu Parsis, Buddhists, Bahá’ís, Kalashis, Scheduled Castes, Christian communities and other religions attended the lunch. A large number of people participated.

Speaking on the occasion, former Member National Assembly Isphanyar Bhandara welcomed the participants and wished them all the best in the future. He said that the role of the minority community in the construction and development of Pakistan is unforgettable. Since the creation of Pakistan, the minority community has played a role in the country’s development alongside its fellow citizens and, in the future, will continue to play a role in the country’s development.