Afghan govt vows ‘serious probe’

The interim Afghan government on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, assuring that a “serious investigation” would be conducted to bring the perpetrators to justice. “The IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) strongly condemns failed firing attack towards Pakistan Embassy in Kabul,” the spokesperson of the Afghan foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on Twitter. Praying for a speedy recovery of a security guard injured in the attack, he said that their government would not allow any “malicious actors” to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul. “Our security will conduct a serious investigation, identify perpetrators & bring them to justice,” the spokesperson assured. While in Islamabad, Pakistan summoned the Afghan Charge d’affaires to convey its “deep concern and anguish” over the attack in Kabul on Pakistan’s Head of Mission. Responding to Pakistan’s call for apprehending the perpetrators and launching an investigation, the Afghan diplomat said that the security of the Pakistani diplomatic missions had already been beefed up and assured that the Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.