Ready for talks on political matters

To a question about dissolving assemblies, he said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would contest elections with full force in case of early elections in Punjab. The minister made it clear that holding on to power was not in the coalition government’s preference but to serve the people. He urged Imran Khan to play politics aimed at addressing the genuine problems of the people. He advised the chairman PTI to avoid agitation against the government and work for the betterment of the country.

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday invited the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for resolving political matters through discussion. “Imran Khan should use the parliamentary forum for talks on political issues,” he said while talking to a private news channel. “The PTI chairman has become unpopular in Pakistan’s politics,” he said. “Pressurizing the government through different tactics cannot resolve issues existing between two political parties,” he added while commenting on Imran’s announcement for the dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies. He said the government was engaged in the relief and rehabilitation works after flood devastation and going for elections at this point in time was not in government’s priority. He said that talks with the PTI could only happen only if the conditions were not placed before the government. “We can have a discussion with PTI for streamlining the economic sector,” he said.