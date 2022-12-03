Former Sri Lanka supremo Farbrace new coach of Sussex

LONDON: Sussex have appointed former Sri Lanka supremo and England assistant Paul Farbrace as their new head coach following his departure from English county rivals Warwickshire. Farbrace takes over from Ian Salisbury, the former England leg-spinner, who left as head coach of the south coast club in September. The 55-year-old Farbrace was the coach of the Sri Lanka side that won the 2014 World Twenty20 (now T20 World Cup) before working as deputy to England head coach Trevor Bayliss from 2015-19. He then became the sporting director of Birmingham-based Warwickshire, but announced his departure from Edgbaston in August following a three-year spell. During that time the West Midlands club won the first-class County Championship in 2021 before dramatically avoiding relegation on the final day of last season. Farbrace will now try to lift a youthful Sussex squad that includes England seamer Ollie Robinson, his stepson, and fast bowler Jofra Archer out of the lower reaches of the Second Division of the County Championship.