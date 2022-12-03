Scott joint leader as Smith dodges cut in Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Former Masters champion Adam Scott zoomed into a two-way share of the lead in the Australian Open while Cameron Smith narrowly avoided the halfway cut in Melbourne on Friday. Scott, 42, rolled back the years with five birdies and an eagle three at the 18th for an unblemished seven-under 63 to join overnight leader David Micheluzzi on eight-under 134. In the adjoining women’s tournament held on the same sandbelt courses at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club, Australia’s Hannah Green swept into the lead after a six-under 66. In contrast to 2014 Masters champion Scott’s brilliant round, world number three and British Open champion Smith stuttered to a one-over 73 to just scrape into the weekend rounds in a tie for 60th on two-over 144. Smith’s opening two rounds included just six birdies, nine bogeys and 21 pars. Green, the 2019 Women’s PGA champion, reeled off an eagle and five birdies to lead the women’s event by two shots from South Korea’s Jiyai Shin. Reigning Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa carved out a bogey-free round at Kingston Heath to get to seven-under, four strokes off the lead. Australia’s world number four Minjee Lee moved up to sixth after a three-under 70.