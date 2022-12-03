Bribe-Taking Video

Pakistan and petty bribery have been locked in a steamy love affair for as long as one can imagine. There might be very few places that can encapsulate the saying “absolute power corrupts absolutely” better than us; the most recent manifestation of which can be dreaded in a viral video making rounds on social media. In yet another exercise of navigating through the tough terrain based on greased palms, a passenger leaving Islamabad Airport was able to get away with

a piece of overweight luggage (laced with heroin, as per some reports) just because he could hand some illegal gratification to three officials. While the uproar has rattled the Anti-Narcotics Force out of the complacency that has whipped out suspension orders on top of the constitution of “a very high-level inquiry,” who would be naive enough to believe this as an isolated event? For anyone entering a new land, those stationed at the borders are like a window to what ideals the society believes in: what practices it upholds and what norms it frowns upon. In the curious case of Pakistan, officers posted at our airports make an extra effort to harass those whose features or clothes stick out. It was just two years ago that a short video clip uploaded by an Australian journalist touched upon how he, too, had fallen victim to the abhorrent practice at Lahore Airport. Overseas Pakistanis are burdened with the most vicious of these attacks, where they are straight-facedly asked for money to merely cross the airport gates and meet the family members they have travelled over oceans for. Either trickling from the Tatas to the workers on the lowest rung of the ladder or bottom feeders setting the stage for the big sharks to play, corruption has, quite unfortunately, become part and parcel of our national character. There’s no escaping it and there’s absolutely no use in denying it. That teaching a few lowly-stationed officers about the errors in their ways can herald a new revolution where everyone actually fits in this beloved “land of the pure” would be a gross over-exaggeration. Accountability is always easier said than done and incredibly hard to enforce in a country whose people are so fixated on the idea of cutting corners and earning a few extra bucks along the way. What would help bring down our abysmal 140th ranking on the Corruption Perception Index is the constant effectiveness of policing. Fear of being caught is the only stick that can work. All the other carrots do nothing but splash a little more of the muddy water here, there, and everywhere. *