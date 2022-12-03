Esra’s fresh snaps leave fans swooning

Esra Bilgic, a Turkish actress best known for playing Halime Sultan in the historical television series “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” has done everything in her power to win over fans not only in her own Turkey but also in other countries, including Pakistan.

In addition to her acting talent, the diva is astute enough to draw people in with stunning content. Her fans always expect Esra to live up to expectations through eye-catching content because she regularly uses Instagram.

The “Ramo” actress recently posted a series of photos to Instagram where she could be seen wearing white clothing, prompting an immediate response from her followers.

Her fans reacted to the post in no time as in the comments box, one of the followers wrote, “So cute”, while another of the users expressed her praise for Esra by dropping a heart-emoticons.

On her Instagram account, she has garnered over 7.1m followers, courtesy her jaw-dropping content and excellent acting skills.