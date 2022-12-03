Sonya Hussyn’s snippets from ‘Tich Button’ premiere grab eyeballs

Famous actress Sonya Hussyn Bukharee rose to prominence quickly after making her TV debut in the series “Dareecha.”

Ever since, she hasn’t looked back and continued to solidify her position as a multifaceted celebrity in the entertainment industry.

Like other artists, Sonya is very interested in using her official Instagram account to let her followers in on her daily activities. Fans were in awe when Sonya recently shared a collection of snaps from the premiere of her movie “Tich Button.”

The actress’s embroidered orange saree, which was visible in the pictures, caught the attention of Internet users in no time. In the comments section, one of the followers wrote, “Awesome”, another of the users penned, while another of the fans dropped an orange-emoji. On her Instagram account, Sonya Hussyn Bukharee has garnered over 2.7m followers.