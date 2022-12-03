Salma makes a rare appearance at an awards show

Veteran Pak-Indian actor and singer, Salma Agha was spotted with her daughter Zahrah S Khan at a recent Awards ceremony.

The veteran made a rare appearance at the recently held Filmfare Middle East Achiever’s Night, earlier this month. The ‘Nikaah’ star was present at the prestigious ceremony to support her daughter, Zahrah S. Khan.

For the unversed, Khan has followed in her mother’s footsteps and is an emerging actor and singer in Bollywood. The starlet was to perform at the awards night and hence, was accompanied by the celebrity mom to cheer for her.

Moreover, Agha also shared a short clip recorded at the event with her daughter on her Instagram handle. In the clip, Khan with her star mom – dressed in an ivory eastern outfit with an elegant flower-adorned bun in her hair – grooved to a Punjabi track playing in the background.

Another snippet shared from the ceremony sees the proud mother recording the whole scene as Khan received her first Film Fare award for ‘Most Promising Singer of Bollywood’. “My pride my daughter her First Filmfare award. My Frist award was Filmfare as well,” wrote the yesteryear star on the gram.

It should be noted here that Khan is the voice to several Bollywood chart-toppers including ‘Kusu Kusu’, ‘Nach Punjabban’, ‘Dance Meri Rani’, ‘Aafat’ and very recent ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’.