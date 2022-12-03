Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia reached to Lahore earlier yesterday and today he took to his Instagram to upload a picture of himself posing at old city Lahore. Bohemia has come to Pakistan to perform at Pak Fest 2022, happening on 9th December organized by Master. He will be performing for millions of his fans who are crazy for the music he creates. His music is always a source of happiness for everyone who listens to him. Roger David is Bohemia’s real name, and he is known for his rap songs in Punjabi. He is American Rapper of Pakistan origin and he is often regarded as first ever Punjabi rapper who released his rap album in 2002. His last song was Tumhara Pyar, released on April 18.