Sarah Khan and Alyana are having the best of times

There is rarely anyone who isn’t familiar with the well-known actress Sarah Khan, who never ceases to wow her fans. The actress from “Raqs-e-Bismil” star shared two gorgeous pictures with her daughter Alyana and she received plenty of love from her fans across the world. Sarah used the captions for the pictures in such a way to demonstrate her intelligence and get fans to look at them. “Me and mini me,” she wrote. As a result, admirers began to share their thoughts in the comments section. One fan remarked, “So cute,” and another of the internet users used the smiling face-emoji to show admiration for Sarah and Alyana. Sarah has recently crossed 10m followers on her Instagram account, joining Aiman Khan and Ayeza Khan.