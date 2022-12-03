Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, December 03, 2022


Sarah Khan and Alyana are having the best of times

Staff Report

There is rarely anyone who isn’t familiar with the well-known actress Sarah Khan, who never ceases to wow her fans. The actress from “Raqs-e-Bismil” star shared two gorgeous pictures with her daughter Alyana and she received plenty of love from her fans across the world. Sarah used the captions for the pictures in such a way to demonstrate her intelligence and get fans to look at them. “Me and mini me,” she wrote. As a result, admirers began to share their thoughts in the comments section. One fan remarked, “So cute,” and another of the internet users used the smiling face-emoji to show admiration for Sarah and Alyana. Sarah has recently crossed 10m followers on her Instagram account, joining Aiman Khan and Ayeza Khan.

Submit a Comment