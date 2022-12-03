Areeba Habib bags ‘plenty of love’ over her snaps from Italy

Actress Areeba Habib needs no introduction in the world of showbiz as she has already done enough to steal the spotlight of her fans.

The actress is currently in Milan, Italy exploring the scrumptious food from the famous café EL&N London Italia. She captured some splendid pictures in that ambiance which she shared on her Instagram account.

Though she not opted for any description in the post, but dropped the unicorn emoticon.

Fans were desperate to pour in their feedback in the comments section. One of the followers penned, “Lovely”, and another of the users said, “Great personality. Lots of love from Waziristan.”

Some of the netizens also used various emoticons to appreciate the diva. Areeba got a kick start of her journey from drama serial “Koi Chaand Rakh”. She is a very versatile actress proving her stance in both negative and positive roles. Her character as ‘Misha’ in drama “Jalan” was highly appreciated by viewers.

The “Qadam Qadam Ishq” star has garnered over 2.7m followers on her Instagram account.