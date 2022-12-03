Mahira, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui mourn Imran Aslam’s death

Imran Aslam, a veteran journalist and a man with multiple talents passed away on Friday, leaving fans and friends grieving.

He also made a career in script writing and many of his plays appeared on television and on stage. His death has come as a shock to the celebrities who have worked with him.

Frieha Altaf tweeted, ‘Today, I write the saddest lines…My dear friend, Imran Aslam passed away peacefully this morning. The man of words, who gave me poetry, his love & friendship. I would have not known Mirza Ghalib, Faiz or Neruda had it not been for you.’

Adnan Siddiqui takes to his Twitter and wrote, ‘The giant of journalism and a dear friend has left us. Imran Aslam sb-profound journalist, prolific writer and visionary who took Geo Network to great heights. May you wield the pen in the other world. RIP!’

Mahira Khan also recalled times when Imran was helpful to her. Humayun Saeed also took to his Instagram story and expressed his grief.

Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve Zara Tareen also took to her Instagram story to mention that Imran was the only person who made her feel like she could do anything.