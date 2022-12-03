PDM won’t refuse dialogue with PTI

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership “will not refuse dialogue with PTI”. “Talks against dialogue are considered non-political and undemocratic by the PDM.

Its leadership will not refuse to sit and talk. We believe in resolving political matters in a political manner,” he said in a statement reacting to Khan’s invitation. Giving a reaction on Imran Khan’s negotiations offer, Rana Sana Ullah said the federal government would respond to the offer after consultation with the allies. He said Imran Khan had previously stated that he would not talk with political parties, today, once again “Khan deviated from his own words”. “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed in political discussion to break down barriers and find solutions. When political leaders sit together, deadlocks are broken and ways are found,” he added. Answering a question on the next elections’ possible date, the interior minister said that it was premature to make any predictions on the date of the elections until after the negotiations with allied parties. Moreover, Imran’s announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies was criticized by the minister, stating categorically that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not support any unconstitutional action. “If elections were forced upon us by dissolving assemblies or by resigning en masse, coalition parties would vigorously campaign against it,” he asserted.