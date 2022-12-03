Quetta police endangering Swati’s life, claims Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that despite “severe chest pain and breathing issues” Senator Azam Swati was taken away from the hospital by Quetta police and moved to an unknown location, “endangering his life”.

The Balochistan police on Friday arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati for posting controversial tweets against senior military officers, a private TV channel reported.

The former premier took to Twitter on Friday and condemned the “shocking” act meted out to the PTI leader. Terming the Quetta police act “a great crime”, Imran also said it is “sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of Swati’s basic human rights”.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, shared that the arrest has been made over the different cases registered against the senator across Balochistan.

The PTI leader was arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers early Sunday morning from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing arrested Swati for using foul language for the former army chief and other senior military officers. The case against the senator has been registered on FIA’s Technical Assistant Anis ur Rehman’s complaint. The case has been registered for libel and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. The senator has been arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month. Several FIRs have been registered within 24 hours against PTI leader Swati for his controversial tweets at different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad Qambar, Lasbela, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, and other cities. On Thursday, an Islamabad court sent the senator on 14-day judicial remand.

Previously, Swati had moved a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against shifting him outside the jurisdiction of the federal capital in view of the multiple cases filed against him. It had requested the court to restrain the res­p­­ondent authorities from handi­ng over Swati to the Sindh or Balochistan pol­ice until the record is produced before the court.

In his tweets, Imran Khan said the “vengeful manner” in which Swati was being treated was “shocking and condemnable”. “Equally outrageous is what is being considered such a great crime would in the entire civilised world be considered his democratic right to criticise,” he said, demanding the senator’s immediate release. “Sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of Swati’s basic human rights,” the PTI chief added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar said Swati was “handed over” to Balochistan police and taken to Quetta without waiting for medical reports from the hospital or waiting for the high court’s decision. “Shameful how the imported government is flouting fundamental rights and refusing to follow due process of law,” he added. Earlier in tehd ay, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Swati seeking details of the FIRs registered against him.

During the hearing, presided by Chief Justice Umer Farooq, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Duggal said that after the 18th Amendment, the federal government did not have the authority to direct the provincial inspector generals. “We cannot provide details of how many cases are registered against Azam Swati in the provinces,” he said. Here, the court inquired if the federal government has no administrative control. “Coordination with the police can be maintained in policy-related matters,” Duggal replied. Meanwhile, Swati’s counsel Advocate Babar Awan argued that all basic rights were policy matters and that the Centre could obtain this information from the provinces. “If this is the case then we won’t be able to hold press conferences or write letters in the future,” he pointed out. “How can the federal government say it is powerless beyond Faizabad or Attock?”

Awan stressed that the PTI senator was a heart patient. “We are only asking about the number of FIRs registered [against Swati] so that he can appear before the court. “Please let us know about the FIRs so that we can apply for bail,” the lawyer requested. Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict on the plea, promising that it would issue an “appropriate order”.