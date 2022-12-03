Asad Majeed appointed new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed Khan has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said Friday.

An official notification in this regard by the Establishment Division dated December 2, 2022 said the transfer has been made with immediate effect and until further orders. Asad Majeed, a BS-22 career diplomat, is presently posted as Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg, a tweet by the FO spokesperson said. During his diplomatic career spanning over 34 years, Ambassador Khan has held several key diplomatic assignments. He served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States and Japan, Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas), Director General (Americas), Director General (West Asia), Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires ad interim to the United States, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C.; Additional Secretary (Foreign Affairs) at the President’s Secretariat, Director General (United Nations), and Minister-Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.