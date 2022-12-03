Imran does not act what he says: Baligh

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said that no-confidence motion was the right of the Opposition as PTI had announced to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, the Governor said that he could ask to Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi for seeking vote of confidence but there was option of Governor Rule and they would decide it at right time. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said they wanted a coalition government in Punjab, for which efforts were underway.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was feeling proud on taking U-turn and he didn’t do what he was saying. Baligh Ur Rehman said that former premier Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan as his health improved. The Pakistan Muslim League-N took a stand to create two provinces in South Punjab in 2010 and had also passed the resolution of two provinces from the provincial assembly. But no party supported us for establishing of provinces, he said and added, it is not possible to establish a province without two-third majority in the National Assembly.

Pakistan has escaped the threat of default and now the situation is improving, the Governor said and added that inflation would also be curbed. Replying to a question, the Governor Punjab said that the provision of funds to Nishtar Medical University was a matter of the Punjab government and added that he as the Chancellor, would try to get released maximum funds for the Varsity to ease its financial issues.

Minister for reviewing mandate of NA Special Committee on Affected Employees: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday emphasized the need to review the mandate of National Assembly (NA) Special Committee on Affected Employees. Responding to a point of order on the floor of the lower house, he said we should evolve a combined mechanism for the regularization of daily wages and contractual employees working in various departments in the government sector. The minister was of the view that our committee could only give recommendations on the issue of appointments of daily wages and contractual employees because many ministries had given their observations on it.