E-health system for Islamabad police to be fully operational till Dec 31

Islamabad police have introduced `Capital police e-health system’ for the provision of outstanding health facilities to the personnel of the force and to ensure their fitness by reducing health-related risks. “The pilot project of the system has been started under the supervision of DIG Headquarters and it would be made fully operational by December 31, 2022. This system has been initiated from police lines headquarters Islamabad and a database of all the people living in police lines headquarters will be compiled.” a police source told APP on Friday. Islamabad police have engaged Al-Tirmidhi Foundation from Malaysia for the e-health facility for its personnel and it would be fully operational by the end of this year. In the first phase, telehealth booths will be set up in Central Police Office, DIG Operations office, and SSG line. This system will be fully activated by December 31, 2022, for all personnel of Islamabad police, the source added. A health care system would be introduced for the serving cops while medical tests would be conducted and medicines to be provided through a tele-health system as per international standards.