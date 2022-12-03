Residents having land upto 10 marlas in Katchi Abadis to get ownership rights: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said the government had decided to allot ownership rights to the residents of all Katchi Abadis of Punjab.

He said that the decision to grant ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis had been approved in this regard. The Chief Minister granted approval to allot ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis and also sought final recommendations from the Board of Revenue with regard to granting ownership rights. He directed to undertake steps forthwith in order to allot ownership rights to the Katchi Abadis under a legal framework, adding that all matters should be expeditiously resolved to grant ownership rights to the Katchi Abadis.

He disclosed that residents having land up to 10 Marlas in the Katchi Abadis would be granted ownership rights and a summary would be submitted in the cabinet meeting for granting ownership rights. The residents dwelling in the Katchi Abadis would fulfill their dreams of having their own house, he said. The Chief Minister after seeking details about the Katchi Abadis directed to submit details of all Katchi Abadis of Punjab to the CM office at the earliest. He resolved to return due right to the real deserving people residing in Katchi Abadis.

The CM directed to formulate a plan regarding provision of basic facilities to the Katchi Abadis. He chaired a meeting at CM Office in which recommendations with regard to granting ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis came under review. SMBR and DG Katchi Abadis Punjab presented a briefing to the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, SMBR, Secretary Local Government, Secretary P&D, DG Katchi Abadis Punjab and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Advisor Sardar Ayaz Khan Niazi, Commissioner Multan Division and Deputy Commissioner Khanewal attended the meeting via video link. Maulana Hanif Jalandhri calls on CM: Secretary General of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. The CM termed the abolition of usury at the private level as a historic initiative of the Punjab government and noted that eradication of social evils was possible only by implementing religious teachings. The CM said the government would develop Seerat Academy as a centre of knowledge and research and foreign religious institutions would also be approached to start research.

Parvez Elahi underlined, “The implementation of Islamic teachings is vital to control corruption,” adding that the inclusion of the clause related to the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage certificate is an important religious service. Maulana Hanif Jalandhri declared that Parvez Elahi had excelled by taking practical steps to eliminate usury at the private level and added that this would not be forgotten. Secretary Auqaf and Ahmad Hanif Jalandhri were also present. CM felicitates UAE ambassador, people on national day: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the president, ambassador and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their national day.

In his message of felicitation, the CM said that the people of Pakistan and the UAE share historical ties of love and brotherhood. The hearts of the people of both countries beat together; he added and noted that the United Arab Emirates has always supported Pakistan in times of trouble. During the recent floods, the UAE government generously helped the affected population. The CM said that brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE were eternal and would remain forever. He prayed for the further development and prosperity of the UAE and termed it as the second home for Pakistanis.