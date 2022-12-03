Pakistan, UAE enjoy strong bond of brotherhood: Alzaabi

The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi said Pakistan and United Arab Emirates has enjoyed a long standing, deep rooted cultural and historical relations based on strong bonds of brotherhood.

He expressed these sentiments while addressing the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) organized by the the embassy here at a local hotel. This cheerful gathering is clear evidence of enthusiasm and affection between the brotherly people and governments of our two countries. Indeed, I consider this event as Fifty First celebrations of our friendly relations and cooperation, and I am confident that this bond of brotherhood will further enhance in various sectors and broader horizons.

The celebration this year comes with the visionary leadership of the president His Highness Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whom adopted the “Principles of the 50” as guidelines for a new phase of growth and development over the next 50 years. The miraculous accomplishments in the areas of development over the last year coincide with the unprecedented success of UAE, which has the pride to not only host international events but to successfully host the EXPO 2020 amid the gigantic participation of more than 192 countries and thousands of multinational and leading companies.

The UAE adopts economic strategies that stimulate economic diversification away from oil, and working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress, and to provide impetus for investment in digital and circular economies, as well as sectors based on artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The UAE believes that the future of regional security depends on strong multilateral partnerships and a common commitment to achieving stability and prosperity through peaceful political and economic means. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements will continue to pave the way for more opportunities for the people of the region and open the way for the vital economic development of the Middle East, accelerating and enhancing trade across nations and increasing the ease of doing business throughout the region, and in other markets such as Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The United Arab Emirates has become an important trade hub, and it is aware of the necessity of prosperity and the free flow of goods and services as a fundamental principle for any modern and peaceful forward-looking country, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements are the latest step in this regard. The UAE has worked over the past five decades to strengthen international partnerships and is moving at a steady pace, its relations with all countries are characterized by continuity, moderation, diplomacy and wisdom, despite the changes on the global political, security, economic and health scene, and this is harnessed to find common ground to find solutions to regional and international challenges and conflicts.

The UAE has deep and distinguished relations with all countries, which reinforces and reflects its principles based on openness, partnership, building bridges, and working to consolidate peace, and the common interests of countries and peoples, in a way that contributes to achieving international peace and security.

Affirming that we must promote a culture of tolerance, openness, women empowerment, modernity and rationality, which does not conflict with the tolerant values of Islam, the UAE will continue to stand up to extremist ideologies and those who use violence to achieve their political goals. As home to more than 200 nationalities from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, the UAE is deeply committed to safeguarding human rights and building upon its steady progress in this field, Over the years, the UAE has signed several treaties to protect human rights and in October 2021 the UAE won membership in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term for the third time in its history. The United Arab Emirates is committed to international aid based on the principle of humanity and solidarity which states, “The Emirates’ foreign humanitarian aid is essential to its vision and moral duty towards less fortunate peoples. Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, color, or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not justify failing to provide relief to that country in cases of disasters, emergencies, and crises.”

This year the brotherly people of Pakistan confronted the territorial rains and devastating floods resulted by the global climate change, claiming more than 1700 precious lives damaging people, live stocks and lands. As the UAE’s wise leadership always stood first to assist and provide humanitarian support to the brotherly Pakistani people as and when needed in times of national crisis and natural calamities, it remained the largest relief assistance provider to the flood affectees.

Upon directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, an air bridge of humanitarian aid has been established which carried 57 flights to Pakistan, and 205 containers arrived Pakistan carrying thousand tons of foods, health packages and various shelter materials, beside the UAE NGO’s such as UAE Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and other charitable organizations are still working in fields to provide rescue and relief assistance aid to the victims of devastating floods. Thanks for joining us on this event, Hope you will enjoy this evening.