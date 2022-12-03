RUDA chief for low cost housing scheme at Ravi City

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LESCO at head office on Friday.

According to the details, under this MOU RUDA is providing land and master plan to initiate affordable housing project initially at 2500 acres.

During the ceremony, RUDA CEO Imran Amin said, “The authority’s commitment is not only to rejuvenate River Ravi but to provide sustainable housing to public.

“Keeping in view need to improve availability of adequate housing in Lahore and important role of construction sector in boosting economic activities, RUDA envisions to cater the housing needs of people,” he added

Furthermore, the Secretary/Director LESCO Employee Housing Foundation (LEHF) Atiq Ahmad Khan said, “This affordable housing scheme named as Lesco City is purely for the benefit of employees especially junior staff.” Additionally, he said, “We are thankful to RUDA for providing land for the welfare of employees.” Senior officials from RUDA and LESCO were present during the ceremony.