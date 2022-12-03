PTI will not be part of any campaign against institutions in future: Cheema

Chief Minister and Punjab Government’s spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema has said in a video statement that chairman PTI Imran Khan has ordered the party leaders not to criticize the institutions. We are not against the institutions nor would be part of any campaign against them in future.

She said that the constitution and law give us the right to have our opinion about an individual. Imran Khan talks about the strengthening of institutions and the supremacy of law. She clarified that her stance is in accordance with party policy. The opponents indulged in propaganda over the speech that I spoke against institutions. Neither chairman Imran Khan nor I have ever spoken about institutions, she said. No person’s conduct can be linked to institutions. PTI and Imran Khan talk about strengthening institutions. PML-Q and PTI are on the same page in government matters and value each other’s words. Both parties are affiliated but both have their ideology, she added. Political unity does not mean changing each other’s thinking. Everyone has the right to have their opinion according to the constitution and law, she further said.

Meanwhile, Musarat Cheema said in one of her tweets that the PDM cabal’s attempt to create cracks in the ranks of the Punjab government has failed. Asif Zardari considers himself a great political guru, but he is the one who wiped out the PPP from Punjab. Asif Zardari did what dictators could not do for his party. Now, Asif Zardari’s grip on Sindh is also getting weaker, while the defeated PML-N is pinning all its hopes on Asif Zardari, she said. The coalition government under the leadership of chairman PTI Imran Khan is strong. All coalition members, including Muslim League-Q, have given decision authority to the chairman in the consultation, she stated. Before, the minority communities delegation called on Imran Khan along with Musarat Cheema. Imran Khan appreciated their efforts to promote interfaith harmony in society while the members of the delegation said that initiatives like the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor are a historic gift of Imran Khan to the Sikh community. Imran Khan has given proper representation to minorities in government affairs and the Sikh community is with Imran Khan in the real freedom movement, the members added.