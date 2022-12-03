Training for Afghan women students in fashion design appreciated

Prominent businessman and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has highly appreciated a fifteen-day training course in fashion design industry for Afghan women students. Speaking as guest at IMSciences University where training is held, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the initiative will open up new opportunities of livelihood for Afghans and promote practice of commerce and trade. It merits a mention here that IMSciences University Peshawar has started a fifteen days capacity building training for Afghans in fashion design industry under its initiative of Empowering Women Society. The training is arranged with the support from Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), a German organization. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said people of Pakistan and Afghanistan have suffered a lot from terrorism and there is a dire need of promotion of commercial activities in the region so that people could stand up on their feet on basis of skills they learn. Such initiatives of training for people from Afghanistan will also promote a good will gesture between the two neighbouring countries, Zia added.