Universities must focus on research to enhance our export: Ahsan Iqbal

University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Engineering organized the 1stInternational Conference on Advances in Civil and Construction Engineering. Chief Guest Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, DG UMT Abid Sherwani, Prof. Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Dean School of Engineering Dr. Usman Rasheed,, Chair person Department of civil engineering Dr Asif Naseer esteemed faculty and a large number of staff and students participated in the conference. National and International scholars, researchers and civil engineers presented more than 50 research papers related to civil engineering.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the conference congratulated UMT for organizing a conference on such an important topic. He praised the dynamic leadership of Ibrahim Murad and said that he is truly taking forward the legacy of Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed). He said that maximum focus should be given to research in the universities because only through research our exports will improve which will play the role of a backbone in our country’s development. He highlighted the importance of stability for the success and development of any country and stated that we as a nation could not progress due to political instability.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal advised that if we want to succeed, we have to work with collaboration because all developing countries have advanced because of teamwork and alliance. Development in the field of engineering has become the need of the hour because the best architects of the nation are playing a vital role in the growth of our country; he added. In his concluding remarks, he said that all the development will be made possible only when strong links are established between academia and industry and when capable young researchers play an important role in the development of all sectors through innovation.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza congratulated the Civil Engineering Department for organizing the successful conference and said that the engineering department is the engine of the country’s development. We have very competent engineers in our country but unfortunately, we have not made any substantial progress, he expressed. Dr. Asif said that the Pakistan Engineering Council is improving engineering education in collaboration with educational institutions and very soon our engineering sector will make significant progress.

All the speakers and researchers said that if we want to progress and grow, we have to move towards sustainable development, develop the engineering sector and improve our domestic exports. The experts also highlighted the need to find solutions to the country’s problems through quality engineering education. At the end of the ceremony, President UMT Ibrahim Murad presented a souvenir to Federal Minister Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal along with Rector UMT.