CPI inflation decelerates to 23.8%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based monthly inflation decelerated to 23.8 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of November 2022, from 26.6 percent during October 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 0.8% in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.7 percent in the previous month (October) and an increase of 3.0 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021. On a year-on-year basis, the top few food commodities that witnessed an increase in prices in November as compared to the corresponding month of last year included onions (284.87%), gram whole (63.49%), tea (62.18%), pulse gram (56.19%), ‘besan’ [gram flour] (56.1%), butter (53.05%), pulse mash (47.76%), pulse moong (46.29%), mustard oil (44.69%), wheat (43.4%), cooking oil (41.88%), dessert preparation (40.1%), rice (39.75%), pulse masoor (38.73%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed an increase during the period on a YoY basis included motor fuel (52.02%), stationery (44.57%), washing soap, detergents, matchbox (43.42%), transport services (33.43%), motor vehicle accessories (31.48%) and construction input items (30.02%). Meanwhile, on an MoM basis, the food commodities that witnessed a decline in prices included sugar (9.9%), condiments and spices (9.78%) and gur (3.64%), whereas the non-food items that witnessed decease in prices in November 2022 against November 2021 included liquefied hydrocarbons (0.03%). According to break figures of PBS, the CPI inflation urban, increased to 21.6% on a year-on-year basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 24.6% in the previous month and 12.0% in Nov 2021.