US, FAO deliver $8m of assistance to flood hit Pakistani farmers

U.S. Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome Thursday said that the United States, in partnership with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), delivered $8 million of assistance to Pakistani farmers affected by the devastating 2022 floods. This effort is part of the $97 million of U.S. flood-related assistance to Pakistan this year, which focused on humanitarian needs, food security, disaster preparedness, and capacity-building efforts, said a news release. Ambassador Blome announced the United States’ continuing assistance at an event alongside farmers from flood-affected areas. Ambassador Blome highlighted the long history of the United States and Pakistan advancing economic growth and solving development challenges together and highlighted opportunities for future partnership: “As the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a “Green Alliance” between the United States and Pakistan will help us jointly strengthen climate resilience, develop clean energy alternatives, and foster economic growth. Through the US-FAO partnership on flood response, the United States provided wheat seed and fertilizer to approximately 90,000 households in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. This effort focused on women-headed households because women and girls are disproportionately vulnerable to natural calamities and gender-based violence.